Pneumonia Claims Another Seven Lives In Punjab During 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Pneumonia claims another seven lives in Punjab during 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pneumonia continued to claiming lives on Saturday as seven more children have died of the disease during past 24 hours in the Punjab.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 942 new pneumonia cases have been reported across the province in the last 24 hours, with Lahore confirming pneumonia in 212 new patients, private news channels reported.

Over the course of the current month, Punjab has reported 244 pneumonia-related deaths, with Lahore alone recording 50 fatalities.

Health experts attribute the rapid increase in pneumonia cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season.

They highlight that the smog, prevalent during the winter months, contributes significantly to the rise in pneumonia cases.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in pneumonia cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

