Pneumonia Claims Lives Of 14 More Children In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) As many as14 children have lost their lives to pneumonia in Punjab during past 24 hours, according to provincial health department on Wednesday.
Around 979 new cases of pneumonia were reported across the province in the past 24 hours. In Lahore alone, 197 new cases emerged in a single day, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two children, a private news channel reported.
In Punjab, a total of 10,520 cases of pneumonia were reported during ongoing year, resulting in 208 fatalities. In Lahore alone, there were 1,570 reported cases of pneumonia, with 47 resulting in deaths during the same period.
Pneumonia, an infection causing inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, has manifested as a serious health concern. Symptoms include cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and breathing difficulties, leading to severe consequences.
