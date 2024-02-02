Pneumonia Claims Seven More Lives In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Seven more children fell victim to pneumonia in Punjab over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to this infectious disease to 303 this year, according to Punjab Health Department on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Seven more children fell victim to pneumonia in Punjab over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to this infectious disease to 303 this year, according to Punjab Health Department on Friday.
A total of 764 new pneumonia cases emerged, with Lahore alone registering 178 fresh cases during the said period, a private news channel reported.
The cumulative toll of pneumonia cases in Punjab has now surpassed 18,000,
The health experts are attributing the rapid rise in pneumonia cases and fatalities to environmental pollution exacerbated by winter smog.
Pneumonia, an infection primarily caused by viruses, tends to intensify following initial symptoms resembling a common cold or flu. This respiratory ailment, more prevalent in children aged five or younger, can manifest in varying degrees of severity.
Recent Stories
SAU and DBC signs MOU to Combat Coastal Climate Change
Court awards death sentence in abducting, killing girl
MOs imposes Rs 2.06mln fine over violation of election conduct
Diplomats briefed on IIOJK situation
FM, Spanish counterpart discuss ties
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Austrian counterpart review ties
UK judge dismisses Greta Thunberg protest case
ICC T20 WC online booking opens
French govt under fire for putting pesticide phase-out on hold
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter
ATC granst bail to 8 accused in Askari Tower attack case
ECP issues notices of violations in election campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU and DBC signs MOU to Combat Coastal Climate Change7 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence in abducting, killing girl6 minutes ago
-
MOs imposes Rs 2.06mln fine over violation of election conduct6 minutes ago
-
Diplomats briefed on IIOJK situation3 minutes ago
-
FM, Spanish counterpart discuss ties3 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Austrian counterpart review ties3 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter9 minutes ago
-
ATC granst bail to 8 accused in Askari Tower attack case9 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices of violations in election campaign9 minutes ago
-
LESCO finalizes arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply on polling day11 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 4 PTI leaders as POs9 minutes ago
-
IIOJK and Gaza urgently seek international support: Kakakhel9 minutes ago