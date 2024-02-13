Open Menu

Pneumonia Claims Six More Lives In Punjab

February 13, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Six more children fell victim to pneumonia in Punjab during the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to the infectious disease to 347 this year.

A private news channel reported, a total of 475 new cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours including 175 in Lahore.

Furthermore, the cumulative toll of pneumonia cases in Punjab had now surpassed 25,000, including 5334 in Lahore.

The health authorities said six children lost their lives during the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the overall number of deaths to 347

The health experts are attributing the rapid rise in pneumonia cases and fatalities to environmental pollution exacerbated by winter smog.

Pneumonia, an infection primarily caused by viruses, tends to intensify following initial symptoms resembling a common cold or flu. This respiratory ailment, more prevalent in children aged five or younger, can manifest in varying degrees of severity.

