UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pneumonia , Diarrhea Kills 25% Children Every Year: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Pneumonia , diarrhea kills 25% children every year: Speakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Around 25% children under the age of five years die every year from pneumonia and diarrhea worldwide.

Speakers said at a concluding training workshop "Modern Research about treatment of pneumonia and diarrhea in children"held at District Health Authority office on Thursday.

Speaking as chief guest Child Specialist Dr Rai Muhammad Asghar said that these two diseases were the leading cause of deaths among the children upto five years .

Dr said that death rate was significantly decreasing in Punjab due to timely diagnosis and best health care facilities.

He asked the parents to adopt preventive measures, adding no doubt that pneumonia and diarrhea are killing diseases but are curable if diagnosed at an earlier stages.

Rai instructed the medical professionals to diagnose and treat pneumonia and diarrhea patients according to WHO standards.

The workshop was organized by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi in collaboration with Punjab Health Department and UNICEF.

Renowned pediatricians , family doctors and general practitioners of the city attended the activity

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Family From Best

Recent Stories

Lukashenko's Decrees on Gov't Reappointments Offic ..

11 minutes ago

Nonprofits Alarmed at Planned Release of 750Mln Ge ..

11 minutes ago

China's Gaofen-7 satellite put into service

11 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 940,000

11 minutes ago

Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space by ye ..

11 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID- ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.