Pneumonia , diarrhea kills 25% children every year: Speakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Around 25% children under the age of five years die every year from pneumonia and diarrhea worldwide.

Speakers said at a concluding training workshop "Modern Research about treatment of pneumonia and diarrhea in children"held at District Health Authority office on Thursday.

Speaking as chief guest Child Specialist Dr Rai Muhammad Asghar said that these two diseases were the leading cause of deaths among the children upto five years .

Dr said that death rate was significantly decreasing in Punjab due to timely diagnosis and best health care facilities.

He asked the parents to adopt preventive measures, adding no doubt that pneumonia and diarrhea are killing diseases but are curable if diagnosed at an earlier stages.

Rai instructed the medical professionals to diagnose and treat pneumonia and diarrhea patients according to WHO standards.

The workshop was organized by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi in collaboration with Punjab Health Department and UNICEF.

Renowned pediatricians , family doctors and general practitioners of the city attended the activity