Pneumonia Kills 13 More Children In Punjab
February 18, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Thirteen more children succumbed to pneumonia in the last 24 hours on Sunday, bringing the total toll from the disease to 392.
The Punjab Health Department highlighted a concerning surge in pneumonia cases, particularly during the dry cold spell. Within a single day, 622 new patients were reported across Punjab, with Lahore bearing a significant brunt, recording 131 new cases, including one fatality.
Lahore, the provincial capital, has witnessed a staggering 6,190 pneumonia cases, adding to the overall tally of over 28,809 cases reported throughout Punjab.
Medical experts underscored the vulnerability of children under 2 years of age to pneumonia, emphasizing the critical need for precautionary measures, especially in urban areas, to safeguard against this infectious disease during dry cold spells. Health authorities urged heightened awareness and proactive measures to mitigate the spread of pneumonia, particularly among vulnerable populations.
