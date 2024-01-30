Pneumonia Kills Another 14 Kids In Punjab During 24 Hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pneumonia continued to claiming lives on Tuesday as 14 more children have died of the disease during past 24 hours in the Punjab.
According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 872 new pneumonia cases have been reported across the province in the last 24 hours, with Lahore confirming pneumonia in 202 new patients, private news channels reported.
Over the course of the current month, Punjab has reported 275 pneumonia-related deaths, with Lahore alone recording 56 fatalities.
The authorities of Punjab Health Department are striving to address the increase in pneumonia cases, emphasizing the importance of public awareness and preventive measures to limit the spread of the infection.
