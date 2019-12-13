UrduPoint.com
Pneumonia One Of Leading Killers Of Children Under 5 In Pakistan: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Friday organized a day-long stakeholder engagement seminar to inform them about current status of pneumonia in the country.

The event was held in collaboration with Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Research Network and NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) to highlight the challenges being faced in treatment of pneumonia of children under five year children.

Addressing the participants, speakers said shockingly, pneumonia continues to be one of the leading killers of children under five in Pakistan, a status which unfortunately has remained unchanged for more than a decade.

National Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Parliamentary Secretary, Dr Nausheen Hamid said the government has planned to strengthen the Primary healthcare infrastructure to ensure better medical services to mother and child.

She said the ministry is working to make universal health coverage in access of every citizen and for the purpose primary healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded.

She said the ministry is committed to make Federal capital a model city in health facilities.

She said weak primary healthcare system increases burden on tertiary hospitals.

