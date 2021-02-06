(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre (PNPC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has planned to arrange a day-long training session on COVID-19 vaccine here on February 8 (Monday)

This training session is being arranged for capacity building of focal persons on adverse events following corona vaccine from Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Pakistan three corona vaccines have been given emergency permission and for which 582 emergency vaccination centers have been established. In these centers physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other paramedics would be vaccinated.

After giving vaccines to the healthcare professionals, it is the recommendation of World Health Organization and regulatory body that after giving vaccine, pharma company is bound to report adverse events if any person has suffered.

Similarly, along with efficacy of vaccine, it must be safe and any untoward side effects may be reported to Division of Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

These 582 centers will remain vigilant to report any adverse event to District Health Officer and would forward to Expanded Programme on Immunization's (EPI) Provincial focal person and National EPI focal person of Pharmacovigilance.

National EPI will officially submit report of adverse events if occur to Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre, DRAP while National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also collect information on adverse effects on Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and collect at National Immunization Management System (NIMS) database .

Senior Director DRAP Dr Abdur Rashid who received training from various countries will deliver lectures in the training.

Organizers of the event expressed hope that this training would help support the provinces to report adverse events of corona vaccine. As per plan, adverse events would be reported daily, weekly and monthly depending upon the severity of adverse events.

Representatives from World Health Organization Country office and Chief Executive Officer DRAP will also join the training session.