UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNPC's Day-long Training On COVID-19 Vaccine On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:21 PM

PNPC's day-long training on COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre (PNPC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has planned to arrange a day-long training session on COVID-19 vaccine here on February 8 (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre (PNPC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has planned to arrange a day-long training session on COVID-19 vaccine here on February 8 (Monday).

This training session is being arranged for capacity building of focal persons on adverse events following corona vaccine from Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Pakistan three corona vaccines have been given emergency permission and for which 582 emergency vaccination centers have been established. In these centers physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other paramedics would be vaccinated.

After giving vaccines to the healthcare professionals, it is the recommendation of World Health Organization and regulatory body that after giving vaccine, pharma company is bound to report adverse events if any person has suffered.

Similarly, along with efficacy of vaccine, it must be safe and any untoward side effects may be reported to Division of Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

These 582 centers will remain vigilant to report any adverse event to District Health Officer and would forward to Expanded Programme on Immunization's (EPI) Provincial focal person and National EPI focal person of Pharmacovigilance.

National EPI will officially submit report of adverse events if occur to Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre, DRAP while National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also collect information on adverse effects on Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and collect at National Immunization Management System (NIMS) database .

Senior Director DRAP Dr Abdur Rashid who received training from various countries will deliver lectures in the training.

Organizers of the event expressed hope that this training would help support the provinces to report adverse events of corona vaccine. As per plan, adverse events would be reported daily, weekly and monthly depending upon the severity of adverse events.

Representatives from World Health Organization Country office and Chief Executive Officer DRAP will also join the training session.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan World National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Punjab Company Rashid Azad Jammu And Kashmir February May Event From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

26 minutes ago

Landmarks across UAE and region turned red for Hop ..

1 hour ago

NAU platform facilitates shipments of 255K tonnes ..

1 hour ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

4 minutes ago

GPKSC Kashmir Solidarity moot urges UN to appoint ..

4 minutes ago

CM Buzdar announces Rs 15b for "Rajanpur Developme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.