PNRA awards OL to K-3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) on Wednesday granted Operating License (OL) to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) upon completion of the licensing process under regulations PAK/909 and demonstration of safe operation of the plant.

The licensing process for OL includes review of licensing submissions, inspections during initial fuel loading, initial criticality, low power and power ascension tests, and operation at full power, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

K-3 is a Chinese designed (Hualong One) Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) of 1100 Megawatt electric (Mwe) and it is the second such unit deployed at the Karachi site adding 1100 MWe to the national grid.

Earlier in June 2022, PNRA also granted Operating License to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) with an installed capacity of 1100 Mwe.

The site for K-3 was registered in May 2014 and Construction License was awarded in November 2015.

PNRA issued Fuel Load Permit (FLP) to K-3 in December 2021 following the completion of review & assessment of Final Safety Analysis Report (FSAR) and other relevant documents.

After successful completion of criticality and pre-operational tests, K-3 submitted the application for issuance of Operating License in October 2022.

PNRA performs regulatory oversight during all the stages of licensing process and throughout the active lifecycle, which plays a pivotal role in safe operation of nuclear power plants in Pakistan.

It is important to highlight that all nuclear power plants in Pakistan are operating under continuous regulatory surveillance of PNRA.