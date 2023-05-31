PNRA grants operating license to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3

Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) on Wednesday granted an operating license to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) upon completion of the regulatory review & assessment and inspection processes of the licensing submissions and satisfactory resolution of all regulatory issues

According to a press release received here, K-3 is a Chinese-designed (Hualong One) Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) and it is the second such unit deployed at the Karachi site adding 1100 MWe to the national grid.

In June 2022, PNRA granted an operating license to its sister unit, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2), having the same generation capacity.

The licensing process of K-3 comprising the licensing stages of site evaluation, construction, commissioning and operation including the aspects of radiation protection, emergency preparedness, waste management and management system were evaluated in accordance with PNRA applicable regulations and international safety standards.

Moreover, PNRA registered the K-3 site in May 2014 and a construction license was awarded to K-3 in November 2015. PNRA issued Fuel Load Permit (FLP) to K-3 in December 2021 after performing a review & assessment of the Final Safety Analysis Report (FSAR) and other relevant documents.

Following a comprehensive review and assessment of OL submissions and successful completion of criticality & pre-operational tests, PNRA awarded an operating license to K-3.

It may be added here that nuclear installations in Pakistan are constructed and operated under the regulatory control of PNRA. Strict regulatory oversight is performed during all phases of the life cycle, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining the highest levels of safety at Nuclear Power Plants in Pakistan.