UrduPoint.com

PNRA Seals 17 Diagnostic X-ray Facilities For Not Complying With Requirements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PNRA seals 17 diagnostic X-ray facilities for not complying with requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has sealed seventeen diagnostic X-ray facilities in different districts of the country over non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

According to a news release issued here on Thursday, PNRA sealed the operation of four diagnostic X-ray facilities in district Kasur, two in District Sheikhupura, four in District Peshawar, and seven in districts Abbottabad and Mansehra over non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

The violations included the absence of a qualified radiographer, unavailability of appropriate radiation safety measures, and operation without a valid license etc.

The enforcement activity was carried out with the support of respective Regional Police Officers of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mansehra during a series of inspections conducted in September and October, 2022.

Moreover, six X-ray diagnostic centres were issued warnings over non-payment of license renewal fees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Police Abbottabad Nuclear Mansehra Kasur Sheikhupura September October

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.