PNRA seals 17 diagnostic X-ray facilities for not complying with requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has sealed seventeen diagnostic X-ray facilities in different districts of the country over non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

According to a news release issued here on Thursday, PNRA sealed the operation of four diagnostic X-ray facilities in district Kasur, two in District Sheikhupura, four in District Peshawar, and seven in districts Abbottabad and Mansehra over non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

The violations included the absence of a qualified radiographer, unavailability of appropriate radiation safety measures, and operation without a valid license etc.

The enforcement activity was carried out with the support of respective Regional Police Officers of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mansehra during a series of inspections conducted in September and October, 2022.

Moreover, six X-ray diagnostic centres were issued warnings over non-payment of license renewal fees.