ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :On the occasion of 22nd Anniversary of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), Chairman, Faizan Mansoor (SI) expressed his commitment to continue serving the nation by achieving the highest standards of nuclear safety and security in Pakistan for ensuring protection of people and environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation.

"I am simply humbled by the progress and achievements made by PNRA. The support and recognition of our stakeholders i.e., our licensees, the government, general public and international nuclear community as well as their satisfaction with our work has always been remarkable", he said.

He further added that since its inception, PNRA has been able to discharge its regulatory responsibilities effectively and efficiently and has always strived for continuous improvement in its processes, competence and services and hence being currently recognized as one of the prominent nuclear regulatory bodies in the world.

PNRA, established in 2001 as an independent nuclear regulatory authority, has been authorized by the Federal government to control and regulate the use of nuclear radiation for peaceful applications in Pakistan including power generation, diagnostic and therapeutic medicine, industry, agriculture, research and education.

PNRA also works closely with international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and actively contributes in its efforts to uphold the principles of nuclear safety and security worldwide.