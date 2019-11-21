UrduPoint.com
PNS Alamgir, P3C Aircraft Participate In Int'l Naval Exercises

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:27 PM

PNS Alamgir, P3C aircraft participate in Int'l Naval Exercises

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir and P3C aircraft participated in International Naval Exercises held in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir and P3C aircraft participated in International Naval Exercises held in Turkey.According to Navy's spokesperson, over twelve countries participated in multinational exercises to improve different expertise and increase mutual war abilities.

The spokesperson said the exercises were held from 9th to 21st of this month in Mediterranean Sea.Earlier upon its arrival, PNS Alamgir was welcomed at Aksaz port by Turk Naval officials and Pakistani community.The spokesperson said during the visit Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's principled stance over the issue of Kashmir was also highlighted.

Your Thoughts and Comments

