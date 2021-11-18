PNS ALAMGIR participation at Turkish naval drills testifies resolve towards regional peace

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR recently visited AKSAZ Naval Base, Turkey to participate joint Multinational Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 conducted in Mediterranean Sea that is testimony of Pakistan Navy's resolve to work towards regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR recently visited AKSAZ Naval Base, Turkey to participate joint Multinational Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 conducted in Mediterranean Sea that is testimony of Pakistan Navy's resolve to work towards regional peace.

The recent visit of PNS ALAMGIR comprised harbour and sea phases whereas during harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held.

The sea phase included participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 that included wide range of naval drills and operations.

The Exercise provided Pakistan Navy an opportunity to enhance combat readiness in multi-threat milieu and interoperability with the world navies.

However, the recent visit may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the Turkish and Pakistan navies.

The Pakistan Navy delegation was presented by Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas in the Multinational Exercise.

Naval Attach� of Pakistan at Ankara, Commander of 2nd Turkish Destroyer Squadron and officials from Turkish Navy had received the Pakistani naval ship upon arrival at the port.

During the port stay, Mission Commander Commodore Azhar Mahmood along with Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR called on Turkish Navy high ranking officials including Commander Turkish Maritime Forces.

Amid the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged by the host naval dignitaries.

The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in playing its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region.

The participation of Pakistan Navy in exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 was aimed at ensuring safety and security of global commons. Upon culmination of port visit, PNS ALAMGIR participated in Joint Patrol and bilateral exercise TURGUTREIS-VI with Turkish Navy ships.

Various tactical evolutions were undertaken including simulated missile engagement drills, Seamanship exercises and Helo Operations.

/395