PNS ALAMGIR Visits Nigeria, Sets Free Medical Camp

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:41 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR visited Lagos, Nigeria and established free Medical Camp as goodwill gesture from people of Pakistan

Upon arrival at port, PNS ALAMGIR was escorted by ships of Nigerian Navy and received by High Commissioner of Pakistan at Nigeria, Defence Attach of Pakistan and senior officials from Nigerian Navy, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

During the port visit, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR called-on Western Naval Commander of Nigerian Navy.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff for the people of Nigeria in general and the Nigerian Navy in particular. Mission Commander also extended gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Nigerian authorities to facilitate visit of Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR.

As a goodwill gesture and to extend humanitarian assistance, free Medical Camp was established by Pakistan Navy at Lagos, Nigeria. A specialized team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided medical treatment and medicines to over 2500 patients. On the occasion, Director General Medical Services (Navy) Surgeon Rear Admiral Qamar-Ul-Haq Noor also visited the medical camp.

The implementation of COVID-19 SOPs was ensured during the Medical Camp. Establishment of free Medical Camp by Pakistan Navy was widely appreciated by the local populace.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS ALAMGIR conducted bilateral passage exercise with Nigerian Navy Ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

PNS ALAMGIR visit to African countries is in line with the Government of Pakistan Engage Africa policy that seeks to explore new avenues of cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and developing interoperability with African countries.

