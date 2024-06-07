Open Menu

PNS Aslat Conducts Drills With Japanese, Spanish Naval Ships In Indian Ocean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS), Asalt on Friday conducted exercises with ships from Japan and Spain in the Indian Ocean during the regional maritime security patrol

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS), Asalt on Friday conducted exercises with ships from Japan and Spain in the Indian Ocean during the regional maritime security patrol.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the PNS Aslat conducted naval exercise with Japan Maritime Defense Force Naval Ship, Onami during the regional maritime security patrol.

PNS Aslat also held naval exercise with Spanish ship SPS, Canarias. The purpose of these exercises was to strengthen mutual relations and enhance mutual cooperation between navies in the region.

"Pakistan Navy believes in joint efforts to maintain law and order at sea. Joint exercises of Pakistan Navy with international naval forces is a manifestation of Pakistan's determination for regional peace," the ISPR said.

