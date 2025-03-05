Open Menu

PNS ASLAT Participates In Multinational Ex KOMODO -25 In Indonesia

Published March 05, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT participated in 5th edition of the Multinational Naval Exercise KOMODO-25, organized by Indonesian Navy in Bali, Indonesia.

Themed ‘Maritime Partnership for Peace and Stability’, the exercise brought together navies from approximately 38 countries to enhance maritime cooperation and strengthen regional security, said a news release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

PNS ASLAT is currently on an Overseas Deployment (OSD). The ship’s active participation in Exercise KOMODO-25 underscores Pakistan Navy’s commitment to international maritime collaboration and its role in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region. The exercise commenced with a grand Fleet Review, where PNS ASLAT, alongside other warships, helicopters, and aircraft from participating nations, showcased naval capabilities and demonstrated interoperability.

Before the exercise, PNS ASLAT visited Colombo, Sri Lanka. During the port call, the Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on the Commander of Western Naval Area and other senior military officials. Discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in all spheres. The Commanding Officer also conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to the people of Sri Lanka in general and the Sri Lankan Navy in particular.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed under the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to fulfill international obligations for maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation on the high seas, and safeguard global commons.

The visit of PNS ASLAT to Sri Lanka and Indonesia will significantly contribute to enhancing naval collaboration between the friendly nations.

