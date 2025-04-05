Open Menu

PNS ASLAT Undertakes Counter-piracy Patrols In Arabian Sea

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

PNS ASLAT undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT undertook counter-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea, off the east coast of Somalia, in support of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151), which is currently being led by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy-led CTF-151 is taking proactive measures to enhance its presence in the region, remaining vigilant of the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden, the vicinity of Socotra Gap, and off the east coast of Somalia, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Saturday.

These efforts aim to deter piracy, armed robbery and other illicit activities to ensure the safety of vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

The deployment of PNS ASLAT reflects Pakistan Navy’s firm resolve to combat piracy and armed robbery, while also protecting global maritime commons and ensuring the free flow of maritime trade in the region.

Recent Stories

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

41 minutes ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

2 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

3 hours ago
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boo ..

Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power

4 hours ago
 Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

5 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

12 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan