PNS ASLAT Visits Maldives During Deployment On Regional Maritime Security Patrol
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT visited Maldives during Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) deployment.
Upon arrival at Port Malé, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Coast Guard, according to a news release.
During the port visit, the Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy and Commandant Coast Guard Brigadier General Mohammad Saleem. During these interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed.
The Commanding Officer also conveyed warm wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf to the people of Maldives.
During its stay in the Maldives, the Chief of Defence Force, government officials, the High Commissioner of Pakistan, diplomats, and ambassadors/representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Russia, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, and the United States, along with members of the local community, visited the ship.
Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP missions to fulfil international obligations for maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation on the high seas, and protect global commons.
At the conclusion of the port visit, PNS ASLAT conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Maldives Coast Guard Ship SHAHEED ALI.
The exercise aimed to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies. Pakistan and Maldives share friendly relations, which have strengthened over time. The visit of PNS ASLAT to Maldives will further contribute to fostering naval collaboration between the two brotherly nations.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market5 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT visits Maldives during deployment on regional maritime security patrol5 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m5 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy14 minutes ago
-
FDA ordered strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes15 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Border Trade Union,Truck Union call on DC Ketch15 minutes ago
-
Salik welcomes establishment of special bench for overseas Pakistanis in IHC15 minutes ago
-
Media bridge public with house of power: Ayaz Sadiq15 minutes ago
-
29 chlorination centers being set up at Rs 290mln : Mayor Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Swat University students protest fee hikes, bus fare increases15 minutes ago
-
MNA Malik Abrar meets RPO Alpa15 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s Feast with an Interfaith Iftar15 minutes ago