UrduPoint.com

PNS ASLAT Visits Oman As Part Of Regional Maritime Security Patrol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:23 PM

PNS ASLAT visits Oman as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrol

Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT has visited Port Muscat, Oman during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in North Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT has visited Port Muscat, Oman during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in North Arabian Sea.

Upon arrival at Muscat, the ship was received by Director Maritime Security Center (Oman) and officials from Royal Navy of Oman, said a Pakistan Navy media release received here on Monday.

During the visit, Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on Director Maritime Security Center and DG Operations & Plans of Royal Navy of Oman.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

On the occasion, Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Oman and the Royal Oman Navy.

During the port visit, table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held. Pakistan Navy Ship's crew was afforded opportunity to visit various facilities and installations at Muscat port for orientation.

Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime security and order at sea. The port visit to Muscat will contribute in strengthening the bilateral diplomatic ties and further enhance interoperability between both navies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Oman Visit Muscat Media All From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

3 minutes ago
 Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

16 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

26 minutes ago
 Additional German troops begin arriving in Lithuan ..

Additional German troops begin arriving in Lithuania

1 minute ago
 Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on securit ..

Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on security: Lavrov to Putin

1 minute ago
 Camilla tests positive, days after Prince Charles

Camilla tests positive, days after Prince Charles

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>