PNS Babur crew training completed at Gölcük Naval Base Turkiye

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The training of the crew of Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Babar, the new ship of Pakistan Navy, has been completed at Gölcük Naval Base, Turkiye.

The first-of-its-kind training was jointly organized by Turkish Naval Forces and Pakistan Navy, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Tuesday.

The purpose of the training was to train the ship's crew for various naval operations and to further strengthen the mutual relationship between the two navies.

During the training, Commander Gölcük Naval Base, and Commanding Officer Istanbul Naval Shipyard visited PNS Babur.

Top officials of the Turkish Naval Forces appreciated the operational and training standards of the Pakistan Navy.

PNS Babar paid tribute to Turkish Martyrs while passing in front of First World War Memorial in Cannakal Strait.

PNS Babur is the first of the 4 Miljum-class ships being developed in cooperation with Turkiye under the Pak-Turkiye agreement, whereas two ships were being built in Istanbul and two in Karachi.