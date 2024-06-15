PNS BABUR Participates PN-TN Bilateral Drill TURGUTREIS-IX At Aksaz Turkiye
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM Class Ship BABUR participated in PN-TN Bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-IX at Naval Base AKSAZ, Türkiye.
The exercise encompassed harbour and sea phases to rehearse various maritime operations and enhance interoperability, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Saturday.
During harbour phase of the exercise, briefings, tabletop discussions and exercise coordination meetings were held onboard PNS BABUR. During the sea phase, PNS BABUR and Turkish Fleet units, including ADA Class Corvette TCG HEYBELIADA, Submarine TCG DOGANAY, and SH- 70B helicopter, conducted joint maritime exercises and operations to enhance interoperability between both navies.
Earlier, upon arrival at Naval Base AKSAZ, Rear Admiral Yusuf Akyuz, Commander Turkish Navy Southern Task Group welcomed the ship. During interaction with Commanding officer of PNS BABUR matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed.
Regular conduct of PN-TNF Bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS demonstrates the strong bond and cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the Turkish Naval Forces, promoting regional maritime security and stability.
