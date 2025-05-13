PNS Hunain Visits Oman, Conducts Exercise With Royal Navy Of Oman Ship
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) HUNAIN visited Muscat, Oman, during the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).
Upon arrival at the port, the ship was warmly welcomed by Omani authorities, said a news release.
PNS HUNAIN and Royal Navy of Oman's Ship, RNOV KHASSAB, carried out a bilateral passage exercise (PASSEX) in the Gulf of Oman, reinforcing the enduring Naval partnership between the two countries. The exercise aimed to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.
Earlier, during a stay at port, the Commanding Officer of PNS HUNAIN called on the senior leadership of the Royal Navy of Oman. During these interactions, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.
The commanding officer also conveyed well wishes to the people of Oman from the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. In addition to high-level interaction, various matters were discussed during professional engagement with Royal Navy of Oman Officers.
Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP missions to fulfil international obligations for maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation on the high seas and protect global commons.
Pakistan and Oman enjoy brotherly ties, with frequent Naval engagements focused on enhancing operational preparedness and mutual integration for ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.
