PNS HUNAIN Visits Oman, Participates In Bilateral Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) HUNAIN, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan visited Salalah, Oman and participated in a bilateral exercise with the Ship of Royal Omani Navy.

Upon arrival at Salalah port, the Pakistan Navy ship was warmly welcomed by Officers of the Royal Navy of Oman. During stay at port, various bilateral activities and exchange visits were conducted to share professional knowledge and experience. Upon completion of the port call, PNS HUNAIN conducted a sea exercise with the Royal Navy of Oman Ship RNOV SADH to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, a Pakistan Navy news release on Thursday said.

Pakistan and Oman are maritime neighbours and frequent visits of dignitaries, port calls by ships, joint exercises and coordinated patrols are regular features. The visit of PNS HUNAIN will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two navies.

PNS HUNAIN is the 3rd of the 4 PN YARMOOK class ships being constructed at DAMEN Naval Shipyard Romania. The induction ceremony will be held on 6 September at the Naval Dockyard.

The President of Pakistan will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

