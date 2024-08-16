PNS Hunain Visits Turkish Ports Of Golcuk, Aksaz
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2024 | 12:19 PM
PNS Hunain and Turkish Coast Guard ship GELIBOLU conducted a joint exercise.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2024) Pakistan Naval Ship PNS Hunain visited Turkish Ports of Golcuk and Aksaz.
On arrival, the ship was received by the high officials of the Pakistani Embassy and the Turkish Navy.
During stay in Golcuk, the Commanding Officer held meetings with the Fleet Commander of the Turkish Navy and the Commander of the Golcuk Naval Base.
During the stay in Aksaz, the commander of the second destroyer squadron of the Turkish Navy along with the commanding officer of the Turkish Navy ship TCG GELIBOLU visited PNS Hunain.
PNS Hunain and Turkish Coast Guard ship GELIBOLU also conducted a joint exercise. It was aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation and joint operations capability between the two navies.
