PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship Madadgar during maritime security patrol at sea responded to distress call by merchant ship ILIA-10 that developed technical problem.

The ship tilted to one side due to heavy flooding of water and likelihood to capsize in rough weather condition, according to a news release on Wednesday.

On receipt of distress call, the technical team of PNS Madadgar promptly boarded the merchant ship and rendered technical assistance; whereby, saving precious lives onboard. After painstaking efforts, PN Ship's technical team repaired the defect and de-flooded the vessel.

Later, the ship was made seaworthy to continue its voyage.