PNS Moawin Conducts Maiden Visit To Comoros, Sets Up Free Medical Camp
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin conducted its maiden visit to Comoros and established a free medical camp for the local populace.
Upon arrival at Port Mutsamudu, Anjouan Island, the ship was warmly welcomed by Commander of the Comorian Coast Guard, along with other senior military and government officials, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Wednesday.
During its stay at the port, the Commanding Officer of PNS Moawin called on the Governor of Anjouan, Dr. Zaidou Youssouf, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff Colonel S.B. Dailami, and other civil and military leaders of Comoros.
Various matters of mutual interest and opportunities for bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings, it further said.
The Commanding Officer also conveyed warm greetings from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to the Comorian authorities for their support extended to the visiting ship.
Additionally, shipboard exercises and discussions on various operational matters were held onboard to enhance interoperability.
In Comoros, PNS Moawin established a medical camp where Pakistan Navy surgeons and medical specialists provided free medical consultations, treatments, and medicines to patients.
The medical camp was widely appreciated by the local populace, who benefited from the high-quality medical care provided.
The maiden visit of PNS Moawin to Comoros stands as a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fostering friendly relations and delivering essential medical services to communities in need.
