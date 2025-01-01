PNS Moawin Seizes Large Cache Of Narcotics In North Arabian Sea
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin seized a large cache of narcotics during a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin seized a large cache of narcotics during a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea.
The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately $ 1 million in international market, said a news release issued by Directorate of Public Relations (Pak Navy) on Wednesday.
The cache was being transported via sea to international destinations.
During the operation, PNS Moawin, supported by Pakistan Navy air assets, successfully intercepted a Dhow, conducted boarding operations, and apprehended the narcotics, which were stowed in a hidden compartment of the vessel, it further said.
The successful execution of this anti-narcotics operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s vigilance, professionalism, and resolve to deter and disrupt all illegal activities, ensuring good order at sea.
