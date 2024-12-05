Open Menu

PNS MOAWIN Visits Kenya, Set Up Free Medical Camp

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) MOAWIN visited Mombasa, Kenya, where it established a medical camp to provide free medical consultations, treatments and medicines to patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) MOAWIN visited Mombasa, Kenya, where it established a medical camp to provide free medical consultations, treatments and medicines to patients.

Earlier, upon arrival at the port of Mombasa, PNS MOAWIN was warmly welcomed by local authorities, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

At medical camp, Pakistan Navy surgeons and medical specialists provided free medical consultations, treatments and medicines to patients.

The medical camp was widely appreciated by local populace, who benefited from the high-quality medical care provided.

During the port visit, the Commanding Officer of PNS MOAWIN met Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, and other local government officials to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Commanding Officer conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to the people of Kenya and expressed gratitude for the support extended by host Navy and local Pakistani community.

The visit of PNS MOAWIN to Kenya and establishment of medical camp serves as a testament to Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fostering goodwill and providing essential medical services to communities in need.

