PNS NASR Carrying Relief Assistance Reaches Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR carrying relief assistance to the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria, reached Syria on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR carrying relief assistance to the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria, reached Syria on Monday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, dispatched the first sea cargo through PNS Nasr on February 28, the NDMA said in a post on its Twitter handle.

"The consignment contains blankets, generators, dry rations, medicines, and clothing for the quake-hit Syria.

After unloading the aid in Syria, the ship will move to Turkiye," it added.

The ship was received by the senior most Syrian Naval Command, government officials, including the education minister and governor of Latakia, Pakistan's Ambassador to Syria Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhtar, students, and a large number of locals.

The attendees of the special ceremony chanted anthems to express their gratitude for the Pakistani nation.

