PNS NASR reaches Turkiye after completing relief mission in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR, deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye after completing a relief mission in Syria.

The ship will provide relief goods weighing approximately 200 tonnes to Turkish officials for distribution amongst victims of the earthquake, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The second shipment of relief goods is scheduled to reach Mersin onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN on March 23rd.

Upon arrival at port Mersin Turkiye, the PN ship was received by the Governor of Mersin, Turkiye government representatives, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye and Turkish Naval officials.

During meetings with officials onboard PNS NASR, the Mission Commander expressed condolences on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and the people of Pakistan and extended all-out support in their time of need.

Earlier, during the stay at port Lattakia of Syria from 13-19 Mar, the ship disembarked a huge quantity of relief goods comprising winterized camps, blankets, warm cloths, ration, medicines and generators.

The Mission Commander called on Commander Syrian Naval Forces and Coastal Defence Maj General Mohsin Essa at Syrian Naval Headquarters and matters related to naval collaboration and ongoing rehabilitation efforts were discussed.

Various social and relief activities including cross-ship visits, ration distribution and visits to local schools were carried out by the Mission Commander and Commanding officer of the ship. PN medical teams established a medical camp and provided medical support to the local dispensary. Children from schools visited PNS NASR and interacted with officers and men. The Syrian government and local populace highly appreciated the support provided by the Government of Pakistan.

The ongoing HADR mission by PN ships is a manifestation of PN's resolve of continuing all-out efforts to support the people of the brotherly countries of Syria and Turkiye in line with the directions of the Government of Pakistan.