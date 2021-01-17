PNS Nasr sails for HADR mission in African countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR has sailed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries.

The mission was tailored to assist vulnerable population affected by natural disasters, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Ship was carrying food aid for flood-stricken and drought ridden African countries.

During the deployment, PNS NASR would provide assistance at Djibouti, Sudan and Niger. The ship would also undertake goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya.

The deployment of PNS NASR was undertaken in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in line with the Government's Engage Africa policy that seeks to enhance bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of cooperation with African countries.