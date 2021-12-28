PNS Policy considers citizen, economic security: Chinese Scholar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan's first ever national security policy document comprehensively considers citizen security, economic security and military security, Cheng Xizhong visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday.

He said it was a historic event, which will have a positive and important impact on the safeguard of Pakistan's long-term national security and development interests.

The National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved Pakistan's first ever National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026.

Prof Cheng said that the first prominent feature of the NSP is citizen security which puts the it in a prominent position and embodies the idea of governing for the people.

Prime Minister Imran emphasized that the security of Pakistan rested in the security of its citizens, including food security, health security, environmental security.

He said, the second prominent feature of the NSP is economic security. Citizen security and economic security complement each other, and economic security is the guarantee of citizen security.