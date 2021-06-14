UrduPoint.com
PNS SAIF Participates In Passade Drill With Italian Navy Ship CARABINIERE In Gulf Of Aden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:27 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Italian Navy Ship ITS CARABINIERE in Gulf of Aden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Italian Navy Ship ITS CARABINIERE in Gulf of Aden.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance interoperability and further strengthen bilateral relations between two navies, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here.

The Exercise included Maritime Interdiction Operations, Cross Deck Landings and various other serials which would enhance professional competence of men onboard and enhance cooperation among ships deployed in the region.

PNS SAIF is presently on regional maritime security patrol (RMSP) deployment at North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden and is visiting Duqm, Oman in pursuance of cordial relations with regional countries.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region and PN Ships are regularly deployed for conducting Maritime Security Operations in Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Participation of PN in bilateral and multilateral exercises is a manifestation of PN's resolve to contribute effectively in maintenance of peace, stability and order in the region.

