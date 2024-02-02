PNS SAIF Visits Sri Lanka During Regional Maritime Security Patrol
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Navy's PNS SAIF visited Colombo, Sri Lanka during its Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) deployment on Friday.
Upon arrival at the port, the ship was received by officials of Pakistan Embassy and Sri Lankan Navy, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
During the stay at the port, the Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF called on senior naval and military officials of Sri Lanka.
During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.
The Commanding Officer also conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf for the people of Sri Lanka in general and the Sri Lankan Navy in particular.
During stay at the port, the ship's crew visited different Sri Lankan Navy training facilities, and the Sri Lankan Navy officers and men also visited the Pakistan Navy ship.
At the end of the port call, PNS SAIF participated in the Passage Exercise with a Sri Lankan Navy ship out at sea.
The Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP to fulfill international obligations for maritime security while ensuring freedom of navigation on high seas.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy friendly relations, which have strengthened over the period of time. The visit of PNS SAIF to Sri Lanka contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between the two friendly countries that strengthened bilateral relations and the existing bond of their friendship.
