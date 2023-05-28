UrduPoint.com

PNS Shahjahan Participates In LIMA Expo At Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PNS Shahjahan participates in LIMA expo at Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shahjahan on Sunday visited Port Langkawi, Malaysia and participated in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023.

The visit of PN Ship is aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between participating navies, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Upon the arrival at Port Langkawi, the ship was warmly welcomed by the official of Malaysia Navy and Defence attaché of Pakistan at Malaysia.

During meetings with Malaysian officials, the Commanding Officer of the ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular.

The matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and PN contribution towards regional peace and maritime security were discussed.

PNS Shahjahan participated in International Fleet Review at Langkawi which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister. Concurrently, Ship's officers and crew participated in various conferences, Table Top Discussions and knowledge sharing sessions on Maritime Interdiction Operations.

On completion of harbour activities, the ship participated in LIMA Sea Exercise along with warships from Brunei, China, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, US and other navies.

The visit of PNS Shajahan to Malaysia contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between various maritime nations to improve interoperability while strengthening bilateral associations and existing bonds of friendship with Malaysia.

