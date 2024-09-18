Open Menu

PNS SHAMSHEER Participates In Operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' During Regional Maritime Security Patrol

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 11:50 PM

PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' during regional maritime security patrol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER participated in Surge Ops TALON GRIP ONE while operating in support of Pakistan Navy led Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).

The ship is currently deployed in Gulf of Oman (GOO) to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol, a Pakistan Navy news release on Wednesday said.

During the deployment, PNS SHAMSHEER also undertook Passage Exercise with Royal Navy Ship HMS LANCASTER.

The exercise was aimed to improve synergy and mutual understanding between the two Navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake combined operations in the region.

Pakistan Navy is maintaining presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international sea lines of communications under surveillance.

Pakistan Navy actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in Indian Ocean Region (IOR), fostering a collective effort for counter- piracy and anti- narcotics operations in support of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Related Topics

India Pakistan Navy Oman Lancaster

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

6 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

6 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

6 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

11 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

11 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan