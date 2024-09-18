- Home
- Pakistan
- PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' during regional maritime security patrol
PNS SHAMSHEER Participates In Operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' During Regional Maritime Security Patrol
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER participated in Surge Ops TALON GRIP ONE while operating in support of Pakistan Navy led Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).
The ship is currently deployed in Gulf of Oman (GOO) to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol, a Pakistan Navy news release on Wednesday said.
During the deployment, PNS SHAMSHEER also undertook Passage Exercise with Royal Navy Ship HMS LANCASTER.
The exercise was aimed to improve synergy and mutual understanding between the two Navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake combined operations in the region.
Pakistan Navy is maintaining presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international sea lines of communications under surveillance.
Pakistan Navy actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in Indian Ocean Region (IOR), fostering a collective effort for counter- piracy and anti- narcotics operations in support of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reports 18th Polio case from Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy PM meets Army Chief2 minutes ago
-
PTI politicizes national interest matters for political gains: Minister2 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves debt management fund2 minutes ago
-
Amendments aimed at reforming judicial system: Barrister Aqeel12 minutes ago
-
Nida Dar completes 2000 runs in T-20 cricket12 minutes ago
-
4 UK professors deliver lectures at Hamdard University22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal chairs PLF meeting22 minutes ago
-
10,000 rupees fine to transporters for overcharging22 minutes ago
-
CMS 's door open to public for their grievences: Bugti32 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced cooperation with British leadership32 minutes ago
-
Democracy essential system for governments in world: Governor42 minutes ago