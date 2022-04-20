PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showing Mission

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER Wednesday visited Port Mina Salman, Bahrain during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) as part of Flag Showing Mission

The ship is patrolling in assigned areas and contributing towards international efforts to ensure maritime security in the region, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

Upon arrival at Port, the ship was warmly received by Naval and Air Attach of Pakistan and Senior National representative of Pakistan, at HQ NAVCENT, Bahrain.

During the stay at port, the Commanding Officer PNS SHAMSHEER called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces, Commander Coast Guard Bahrain and Commander Combined Maritime Forces.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and further enhancements of bilateral ties in all spheres were reaffirmed. Commanding Officer of PN Ship conveyed well wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the officers and men of Bahrain Naval Forces.

During port visit, various professional exchange and orientation visits were arranged between PNS SHAMSHEER and Bahrain Defence Forces.

Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and stability in the region and is committed to maritime security and order at sea.

The visit by PNS SHAMSHEER is expected to further enhance existing diplomatic and defence ties between the two countries.

