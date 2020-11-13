PNS Tabuk joins naval fleet after commissioning ceremony at Romania

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The newly built Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TABUK joined the naval fleet after its commissioning ceremony was held at Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania.

The contract for two Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was signed between Ministry of Defence Production Pakistan and M/s DAMEN, Romania, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

First ship of class, PNS YARMOOK was commissioned earlier this year, whereas, PNS TABUK has also joined Pakistan Navy Fleet.

PNS TABUK was a multipurpose and highly adaptive platform of medium size and tonnage.

The ship was equipped with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air weapons and sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems.

The ship was capable to perform a variety of maritime operations in a complex maritime environment and could embark multirole helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

While addressing the ceremony, the Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK, stressed upon the significance of this project and laid emphasis on the additional set of capabilities added to the Pakistan Navy sphere of operations with the induction of these potent platforms.

He further highlighted the impact of these platforms to ensure forward presence and perpetual readiness in the area of operations while being deployed on PN's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.

He also acknowledged the professional competence and shipbuilding acumen of DAMEN Shipyards and showed confidence in prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting edge naval technologies to Pakistan Navy.

The impressive ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), Ship's Crew and Senior Management of DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem and Galati.