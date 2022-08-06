PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral naval drill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia during return passage from China to Pakistan on Saturday and participated a bilateral naval exercise.

Upon arrival at port, the Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Defence Attach of Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur Commander Nasir Mahmood and senior officials from Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). On this occasion, the military band of Malaysia played tunes as part of welcome gesture, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

The visit of PNS TAIMUR included harbour and sea phases. In harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions with military leadership were held. Afterward at sea, bilateral naval exercise MALPAK-IV was organised to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

During the port visit, the Commanding Officer PNS TAIMUR, Captain Yasir Tahir called on Deputy Western Fleet Commander of RMN and CO KD SULTAN IDRIS I.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed. On the occasion Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular. Officers of RMN and diplomatic corps in Kuala Lumpur visited onboard PNS TAIMUR. The visiting dignitaries were briefed about Pakistan Navy initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Indian Ocean Region. PN Officers also visited RMN training facilities and ship KD JEBAT.

The visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Malaysia and participation in naval drill provided an opportunity for both friendly countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.