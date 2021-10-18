UrduPoint.com

PNS Tariq Calls Port Sultan Bin Qaboos Of Oman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:21 PM

PNS Tariq calls Port Sultan Bin Qaboos of Oman

Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ, visited Port Sultan Bin Qaboos, Muscat, Oman during Overseas Deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ, visited Port Sultan Bin Qaboos, Muscat, Oman during Overseas Deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

The deployment and patrolling in North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman was aimed to ensure maritime security in the region, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

PNS TARIQ is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors; capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in a multi-threat environment.

Upon arrival at Port Sultan Bin Qaboos, PN ship was received by Defence Attach� of Pakistan and officials from Royal Navy of Oman.

During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ called on Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base Commodore Rashid Bin Abdul Karim.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed and further enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was reaffirmed.

Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, for the people of Oman in general and Royal Navy of Oman in particular.

During the ships visit, table top discussions and demonstration of boarding exercises were also undertaken. Upon completion of port visit PNS TARIQ carried out bilateral exercise at sea with Royal Navy of Oman Ship SADH. Later, PN Ship also undertook coordinated patrol with RNOV SADH in Gulf of Oman.

Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime security and order at sea. The port visit will contribute in strengthening the bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between both navies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Oman Visit Rashid Muscat All From Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

21 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

28 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands

42 minutes ago
 Luhansk Youth Calls on Zelenskyy to Shut Down Myro ..

Luhansk Youth Calls on Zelenskyy to Shut Down Myrotvorets Website After Blacklis ..

19 seconds ago
 China's furniture sector records steady growth

China's furniture sector records steady growth

20 seconds ago
 4294 cops to perform security duties on 12th Rabi- ..

4294 cops to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.