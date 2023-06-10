UrduPoint.com

PNS TIPPU SULTAN Participates In Multinational Exercise KOMODO-23 At Indonesia

Published June 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TIPPU SULTAN visited Port Makassar, Indonesia for participation in Multinational Exercise KOMODO-23.

The visit of PN Ship is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing interoperability and exploring new vistas of cooperation between Pakistan and the Indonesian Navy. Upon arrival at Makassar, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from Indonesian Navy, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During meetings with Indonesian officials, matters of mutual interest, bilateral naval collaboration and PN contribution to regional peace and maritime security were discussed. The Commanding Officer of the PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Indonesia in general and the host navy in particular.

Later, PNS TIPPU SULTAN participated in International Fleet Review at Makassar which was witnessed by Commander of Indonesian National Armed Forces.

Concurrently, Ship's officers and crew participated in various conferences, seminars, knowledge sharing sessions and social welfare activities.

Upon completion of harbour activities, ship participated in Search and Rescue (SAR) and Maritime Interdiction Operations Exercise at sea along with the ships of Australia, Brunei, China, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, US and Vietnam.

Visit of PNS TIPPU SULTAN to Indonesia contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between various maritime nations to improve interoperability while strengthening bilateral associations and existing bonds of friendship with Indonesia.

