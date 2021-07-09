UrduPoint.com
PNS To Visit UK's Portsmouth Naval Base

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

PNS to visit UK's Portsmouth Naval Base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar, with embarked helicopter, will visit Her Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth (UK) from July 12 to14, 2021 as part of Pakistan Navy's overseas deployment.

The ship will be received by Deputy High Commissioner Dr Faisal Aziz and Defence and Naval Adviser Commodore Jamal Alam together with senior Royal Navy officials, said a message received here.

Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid is the Mission Commander whereas Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar is the Commanding Officer at the PNS Zulfiquar.

The ship will also participate in a bilateral exercise with the Royal Navy after the port visit.

The visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation between Pakistan and the UK navies.

