PNS Tughril Visits Malaysia, Participates In Bilateral Naval Drill

Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TUGHRIL on Saturday visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia as part of good will visit and flag showing mission and participated bilateral naval exercise MALPAK

Upon arrival at port, Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL was received by Defence Attach of Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur and senior officials from Royal Malaysian Navy, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

The visit of PNS TUGHRIL included harbour and sea phases. In harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held.

Whereas, sea phase included conduct of bilateral exercise MALPAK in which PNS TUGHRIL along with three Ships and a Helicopter participated from Royal Malaysian Navy.

The visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Malaysia provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia From Top

