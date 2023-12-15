Open Menu

PNS TUGHRIL Visits Salalah Port During Regional Maritime Security Patrol

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL Friday visited Salalah Port of Oman for logistics and fueling on the return journey to Pakistan after completion of routine operational deployment at Gulf of Aden, as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

During the stay at the port, the Commanding officer of the ship met with senior naval officials of Oman as part of Naval diplomacy and discussed matters of mutual interest, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The Navies of Pakistan and Oman enjoy very close relations as both countries share the same ocean space. Both the Navies cooperate with each other for law enforcement, search and rescue and medical evacuation amongst other areas of interest.

