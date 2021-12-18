UrduPoint.com

PNS TUGHRIL Visits Sri Lanka, Participated Naval Drill Lion Star

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

PNS TUGHRIL visits Sri Lanka, participated naval drill Lion Star

Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of goodwill and flag showing mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of goodwill and flag showing mission.

Upon arrival, Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Defence Attach of Pakistan at Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan Naval Officials, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS TUGHRIL Captain Shahid Ahmed called on Western Naval Area Commander of Sri Lankan Navy.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officer conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Sri Lanka in general and the Sri Lankan Navy in particular.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS TUGHRIL conducted bilateral Exercise Lion Star with Sri Lankan Navy Ship to enhance interoperability in maritime domain.

Visit of PNS TUGHRIL to Sri Lanka provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Sri Lanka Visit Colombo All

Recent Stories

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks- ..

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

31 minutes ago
 KPK set for local bodies’ election in 17 distric ..

KPK set for local bodies’ election in 17 districts tomorrow

1 hour ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance offers top up of ‘Ajman Wallet’ through ATMs ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner opens BHU Muradpur upgraded bu ..

Deputy Commissioner opens BHU Muradpur upgraded building

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company installs five n ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company installs five new feeders

2 minutes ago
 Drama 'Aitraf' staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Aud ..

Drama 'Aitraf' staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.