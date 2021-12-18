PNS TUGHRIL visits Sri Lanka, participated naval drill Lion Star

Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of goodwill and flag showing mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of goodwill and flag showing mission.

Upon arrival, Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Defence Attach of Pakistan at Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan Naval Officials, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS TUGHRIL Captain Shahid Ahmed called on Western Naval Area Commander of Sri Lankan Navy.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officer conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Sri Lanka in general and the Sri Lankan Navy in particular.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS TUGHRIL conducted bilateral Exercise Lion Star with Sri Lankan Navy Ship to enhance interoperability in maritime domain.

Visit of PNS TUGHRIL to Sri Lanka provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.