PN's Two Rear Admirals Promoted Vice Admiral

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

PN's two Rear Admirals promoted Vice Admiral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi and Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas Tuesday were promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect.

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has also done professional courses from United Kingdom and Philippines, a Pakistan Navy (PN) press release said.

He has also attained Master's Degree in International Security and Strategic Studies from UK and is an alumni of Royal College of London. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ and Director Pakistan Navy Tactical school. His major Staff appointments include Directing Staff at Pakistan Navy War College, Liaison Officer US CENTCOM, Director Naval Warfare Operational Plans at Naval Headquarters, Fleet Operation Officer and Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet.

His major appointments in Flag Rank (Admiral) include Naval Secretary, Flag Officer Sea Training and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters.

He has also preformed duties as Additional Secretary-III in Ministry of Defence. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Commander Coast.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988 and awarded Sword of Honour. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has done professional course from China. He has also attained Master's Degree in Military Operational Research from United Kingdom.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BABUR, PNS ZULFIQUAR, Commandant Pakistan Naval academy, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commander Combined Task Force (CTF-151) NAVCENT, Bahrain and Commander Central Punjab/ Commandant PN War College.

His major Staff appointments include Directing Staff at PN War College and Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff. His major appointments in Flag Rank (Admiral) include Director General Joint Cantonment Gwadar Branch at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi, Director General C4I and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Commander Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.

