PNS Visits YAMAMA Jeddah, Participates In Bilateral Exercise
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YAMAMA visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during its maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan and participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).
Upon arrival at Jeddah port, the ship was warmly welcomed by senior officials of RSNF and representatives from the Pakistan Embassy, said a news release issued by the Director General Public Relations (NAVY).
During its stay, the ship’s crew engaged in professional activities, including cross-ship visits, table-top discussions on maritime issues, and meetings with the RSNF leadership.
Following the port visit, PNS YAMAMA conducted a PASSEX with HMS Makkah. The exercise was designed to strengthen naval cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.
Both forces reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring maritime security and promoting regional stability.
The visit of PNS YAMAMA to Saudi Arabia and its participation in the bilateral exercise further reinforced the strong brotherly relations and defence collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
PNS YAMAMA is the fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) built for the Pakistan Navy by DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania. These versatile and state-of-the-art platforms are equipped with advanced technologies and designed to operate in contested maritime environments.
They aim to maintain peace in the prevailing challenging times and project deterrence across all domains of warfare.
