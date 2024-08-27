PNS Yarmook Conducts Exercise With Oman Navy Ship In Gulf Of Oman Amid RMSP
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK on Tuesday conducted Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL SEEB during Regional Maritime Security Patrol in the Gulf of Oman
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK on Tuesday conducted Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL SEEB during Regional Maritime Security Patrol in the Gulf of Oman.
The exercise was aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding between the two navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake Joint Operations in the region.
Earlier, PNS YARMOOK also visited Muscat, Oman, where Commanding Officer called on military leadership of Oman and discussed matters of mutual interest, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
Pakistan Navy regularly operates along with other navies for a common cause of promoting peace and stability in the region. Cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule-based order at sea, Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its warships on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall6 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..6 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station6 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais8 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games8 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission8 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city8 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents8 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'8 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert8 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam8 hours ago