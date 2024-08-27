PNS Yarmook conducts exercise with Oman Navy Ship in Gulf of Oman amid RMSP

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK on Tuesday conducted Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL SEEB during Regional Maritime Security Patrol in the Gulf of Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK on Tuesday conducted Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL SEEB during Regional Maritime Security Patrol in the Gulf of Oman.

The exercise was aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding between the two navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake Joint Operations in the region.

Earlier, PNS YARMOOK also visited Muscat, Oman, where Commanding Officer called on military leadership of Oman and discussed matters of mutual interest, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy regularly operates along with other navies for a common cause of promoting peace and stability in the region. Cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule-based order at sea, Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its warships on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts.